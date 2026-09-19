Gopalpur Doppler Radar Non-Functional Again, Likely To Be Operational From 22 Sept

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Berhampur: The Doppler Radar at Gopalpur in Odisha’s Ganjam district has become non-functional again. It is expected to be operational again from the 22nd of September.

The Doppler Radar was installed at Gopalpur in 2017 after the Phailin cyclone in 2013 in Ganjam district. It provides weather-related information within a radius of about 250 kilometres.

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However, due to various reasons, it frequently becomes defunct. This time again, it has been non-functional since last 10 Sept due to a technical glitch.

An official of the Doppler Centre informed over phone that it will be made operational again from the 22nd Sept after engineers from BHEL come and fix it.