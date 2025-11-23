Google map misleads, Cabbage-laden truck falls into gorge in Odisha, three injured

Advertisement

Daringbadi: For most of those who travel by road, using GPS (Global Positioning System) technology to reach their destinations safely is an obvious choice. However, this proved wrong after a cabbage laden truck from Madhya Pradesh plunged into a gorge on the Kandhamal–Ganjam border late Sunday night after the driver reportedly lost direction, when Google Maps allegedly stopped working due to a sudden network failure.

Three including the driver, sustained serious injuries in the crash at Gazalbadi Ghat and were shifted to Daringbadi Community Health Centre (CHC) and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

The injured have been identified as Akash Kumre and Nandu, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. The other injured Manoj Taibel, is a resident of Daringbadi.

As per reports, the truck was travelling along National Highway 59 toward Hinjilicut when the driver relied on Google Maps to navigate the ghat section.When the vehicle reached Gazalbadi, the map stopped functioning because of network disruption and the driver lost balance and slipped into the gorge.

On being informed by the locals, the Daringbadi Fire Services officials reached the spot immediately and shifted them to the nearby government hospital.

Police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash.