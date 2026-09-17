Good news for Flyers ! Bhubaneswar-Bangkok direct flights to resume from Oct 2

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Bhubaneswar: Good news for Flyers, Air connectivity between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok is set to resume from October 2, with IndiGo all set to operate flights between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok twice a week.

The move is expected to revive international air services from the Biju Patnaik International Airport, which had remained suspended for some time.

As per the initial schedule, flights will arrive in Bhubaneswar from Bangkok on Tuesdays and Saturdays, while flights from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok will operate on Mondays and Fridays.

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However, the schedule will be revised after October 26. Under the revised schedule, flights from Bangkok will arrive in Bhubaneswar on Mondays and Thursdays, while departures from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok will operate on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The resumption of direct international connectivity is expected to benefit not only passengers from Odisha but also travellers from neighbouring regions.

Earlier, Bhubaneswar had direct international services to destinations including Bangkok, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, with flights operating twice a week to each destination. However, some airlines subsequently suspended services citing factors such as lower passenger demand and rising aviation fuel costs. As a result, passengers travelling to and from Odisha had to rely on airports in other cities for international connections.

Also Read: Bookings For Direct Flight From Bhubaneswar To Bangkok To Start Today