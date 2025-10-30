Good news for devotees! Puri Sri Gundicha Temple to reopen soon

Advertisement

Puri: Good news for the devotees! The Sri Gundicha Temple in Puri is all set to reopen for the soon, informed Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee member Madhusudan Singhari today.

It is to be noted here that due to Corona virus, the devotees were restricted from entering the Sri Gundicha Temple and Mahaprabhu’s sacred Janmabedi (which is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Jagannath). The decision was taken to check further spread of the deadly virus among the visitors. But later the restriction was extended further after the renovation work of the Sri Gundicha Temple began.

Since the Sri Gundicha Temple was closed for a long period of time, the devotees were unable to get the darshan of the deities except during the Rath Yatra.

Advertisement

However, Chief Administrator of Shri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Kumar Padhee along with the members of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee today inspected the renovation work.

As the renovation work has almost reached the final stage and once it is completed, the devotees will be allowed to enter the Sri Gundicha Temple, informed Singhari.