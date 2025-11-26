Good news for devotees! Puri Sri Gundicha Temple to reopen on December 1

Advertisement

Puri: Some good news for devotees, the Gundicha Temple in Puri, which was closed for the past six years, is all set to open its door for devotees from December 1st.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and Puri District Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida.

The restrictions were imposed on entry of devotees to Gundicha temple during Covid pandemic. This restriction continued as the Archaeological Survey of India initiated structural repair and renovation works of the temple. In 2023, the temple’s capital columns and beams were renovated and the floor of the Nakachana Gate was replaced with polished khondalite stones for servitors’ convenience during Pahandi of the deities.

The management of Gundicha Temple will now be overseen by the SJTA. The preparations are underway to ensure smooth arrangements for devotees once the temple doors open.