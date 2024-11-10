Gold worth Rs 10 Lakh looted in Bhubaneswar, burglars lock elder couple in room

Bhubaneswar: In another incident of robbery in Bhubaneswar, burglars uprooted the window of an older couple in the Sri Ganesh vihar area under Infocity police limits in Bhubaneswar and looted gold worth Rs 10 lakh and hard cash on Saturday night.

According to information, they used a crowbar to break open the window of the older couple. When the couple protested, the burglars locked them in another room and stole the gold jewellery estimated to be Rs 10 lakh and some hard cash whose monetary value is yet to be ascertained.

This incident has built tension among the residents as older couples are vulnerable to such victimisation. A strong vigilant system needs to be created to prevent such loot in the city.

Also Read: Scooterists looted at gunpoint by 6 miscreants in Bhubaneswar