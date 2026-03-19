Gold worth lakhs looted in Balasore and Rayagada

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Soro: A series of robbery incidents have been reported from different parts of Odisha, creating panic among residents and raising concerns over security.

In Balasore district’s Soro area of Odisha, miscreants carried out a late-night burglary in Bhugupur Sasan under Simulia police limits. The robbery took place while two families of Krishna Chandra Upadhyay and Chakradhar Upadhyay were asleep. The robbery took place when the members of the fam,ily were sleeping. The accused reportedly locked the houses from outside and broke into an attached room, looting Rs95,000 kept for household work along with gold and silver ornaments worth around Rs 1 lakh.

In another house in the same village, the burglars stole Rs 45,000, which had been kept after selling paddy, and fled the scene. Simulia police reached the spot after receiving information and have started an investigation.

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Meanwhile, in Rayagada town, another daring theft was reported in broad daylight. Gold trader Santosh Mohapatra had parked his scooter outside a hotel on Swagat Lane while he went inside to eat. Taking advantage of the situation, two miscreants allegedly broke open the scooter’s dickey and looted gold ornaments weighing around 10 tolas, estimated to be worth over Rs 16 lakh.

Police have launched separate investigations into both incidents and efforts are underway to trace the culprits.

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