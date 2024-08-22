Gold mines found in Odisha informs Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Gold mines have allegedly been found in a few districts of Odisha informed the Minister of Steel, Mines and Work Bibhuti Bhusan Jena on Thursday.

The information about the gold reserves in Odisha was given in the Odisha Assembly by the Minister of the concerned Department.

The Minister informed that, the surveys of the directorate of Mines and Geology and Geological Survey of India (GSI) revealed the presence of gold reserves in a few of the following places.

Gold mines have been found in Gopur-Gazipur area of ​​Keonjhar district. A search for gold mining is going on in Mankadchuan, Salekana and Dimirimunda areas.

Further the minister informed that, gold mines are being explored in Jashipur, Suriaguda, Ruansi, Idelkucha, Maredihi and Sulaipat and Badampahad areas of Mayurbhanj district.

Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Angul, Koraput, Malkangiri, Sambalpur, Boudh districts might have gold mines in some places. The Minister of Mines said this while replying to the question of the Speaker in the Legislative Assembly earlier today.

Further detailed report awaited in this matter.

