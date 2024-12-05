Gold mines found in 2 districts of Odisha, informed Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in Assembly, watch

Bhubaneswar: Gold mines have been found in two districts of Odisha. These mines were found in Adas-Rampally of Deogarh district and Gopur-Gazipur area of ​​Keonjhar district. The Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena replied this answering a question in this regard in the Assembly on Thursday.

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has completed G-2 level exploration work in Adas-Rampally area of ​​Deogarh district.

As the G-3 level exploration work in Gopur-Gazipur area of ​​Keonjhar district has yielded satisfactory results, the G-2 level exploration work is being carried out in that area in collaboration with the Geological Survey of India (GSI) and the State Directorate of Mines and Geology.

After the exploration companies submit their final reports, further steps will be taken on the recommendation of the technical committee, said Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena in a written reply in the Assembly.

