Gold Jewellery worth Rs 21 lakh and Rs 5 lakh cash looted from shop in Odisha’s Balasore district, watch

Jaleswar: Gold Jewellery weighing 300 gram and Rs 5 lakh cash was looted from a jewellery shop in Balasore district of Odisha on Wednesday. The loot took place in Kamarda Bazar under Kamarda Police Station limits in the district.

As per reports, the jewellery shop owner had gone outside to bring drinking water today. At that time miscreants entered the jewellery shop and looted the jewellery bag as well as Rs 5 lakh cash from the treasury.

The gold ornament bag which the miscreants took away had jewelleries weighing 300 grams according to the shop owner. The market value of these gold jewelleries will be approximately Rs 21 lakh.

After getting information about the loot Kamarda Police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Police have initiated investigation to nab the culprits.

