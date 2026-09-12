Gold Jewellery Worth over Rs. 50 Lakh Allegedly Missing from SBI Locker in Puri

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Puri: Gold jewellery worth more than Rs 50 lakh has allegedly gone missing from a bank locker at the State Bank of India (SBI) main branch in Puri, Odisha. The victim woman has filed a Police complaint in this connection against the bank.

As per reports, the complaint was filed by Ashalata Dei, a retired headmistress from Gajapati Nagar under Kumbharpada police limits in Puri.

According to her complaint, she had deposited gold jewellery worth over Rs. 50 lakh in an SBI locker on June 16, 2025. She had also made a fixed deposit of Rs. 15,000 as part of the locker arrangement.

On September 10, Ashalata reportedly visited the bank to retrieve a gold chain from the locker. The locker was opened using both her key and the key held by the locker in-charge. However, she allegedly found that the container holding her valuables was missing from inside the locker.

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Ashalata and her husband were reportedly shocked by the discovery. She subsequently filed a written complain to the branch manager of the Bank and lodged an FIR at Puri Town Police Station, along with supporting documents.

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