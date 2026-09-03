Gold chain snatching gang busted in Bhubaneswar, five accused arrested

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: With the successful investigation and coordinated efforts of the Bhubaneswar Commissionerate Police, an active snatching gang has been busted in various areas coming under the Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD), informed the Police Commissioner Dr. Suresh Dev Datta Singh.

According to the Police Commissioner, the city police also successfully arrested five members of the gang including two receivers and a minor boy (Juvenile). About 70 grams of gold ornaments with an estimated value of Rs 12 lakh, 8 gold chains, 1 gold earring, 5 motorcycles, including a Yamaha R15, 1 scissors and 5 mobile phones were seized from their possessions.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the gang members were targeting morning walkers, flower pickers and women in the early hours of the morning in different places like Pahala, Balianta, Mancheswar, Chandrasekharpur and Cuttack Sadar police station areas, he informed in a press meet.

Advertisement

Singh said that the gang members used to snatch gold chains and other valuables by using different motorcycles and sell the stolen ornaments to the receivers.

Investigation further revealed that some of the arrested accused had several criminal cases pending against them in different police stations as they are involved in at least 12 cases of gold chain theft.

“No matter how organized the crime is, no one can escape the law. Commissionerate Police — Always with you for safety, service and trust,” the Police Commissioner assured.