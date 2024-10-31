Goddess Shyamakali puja today, mandaps decorated across city

Today is Kali puja, also known as Shyamakali Puja. It is a significant Hindu festival celebrated on 31 October 2024 as a part of Diwali celebrations. Devotees dedicate this day to Goddess Kali, the fierce and loving deity who destroys evil and spreads positivity.

Today, the worship of Goddess Shyamakali is being performed. For this, puja mandaps have been decorated in various places in the city and villages. Self-worship is being performed at the temple of Goddess Kali. Puja is underway at Kali temples including New Bus Stand, Bijipur, Ambapua, etc. While puja has started at Khodasingi, Ankuli, Goshaninuagaon, Badabazar, Courtpeta Chhak puja mandaps.

Similarly, in Bhubaneswar, all preparations have been completed in various pandals for Kali Puja. Special worship arrangements have been made at the seat of Goddess Kali in Satyanagar. Here, 10-day worship will be held and Goddess will appear in 10 different forms.

Similarly, worship of Goddess Shyamakali along with vishwashanti mahayagna has been organized in Baramunda.

