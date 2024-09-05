Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School in every GP, over 16000 teachers to be appointed within 3 weeks: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Each Gram Panchayat of Odisha will have a model primary school which will be called as Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School, announced Chief Minister Mohan Majhi during the State-level Teachers’ Day celebration in Bhubaneswar today.

Speaking about the new initiative, Majhi said that the State government has decided to open the Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School in each Gram Panchayat of the State with the aim to help the students get skilled educationally at the Primary Schools before getting into the High Schools for higher studies.

The Chief Minister also announced that as many as 16,010 teachers will get appointment within three weeks. Besides, a total of 27,197 teachers will be recruited to meet the shortage of the teachers in the schools across the State, he added.

On this occasion, the CM also launched the Logo and Theme Song of NIPUN Odisha. He also launched new websites for the students – Shiksha Jyoti web portal, Career Counseling web portal, Private School Management Portal.

Later, Majhi felicitated 44 students of different districts with the Mukhyamantri Shiksha Puraskar. A book on these successful students was also launched by the CM.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and secretaries of different departments along with other dignitaries took part in the State-level Teachers’ Day celebration.