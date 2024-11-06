Goat gives birth to human faced calf in Odisha’s Sambalpur district

Rairakhol: A goat gave birth to a human-faced calf in the Rairakhol area in Sambalpur district of Odisha recently. In this case of rare genetic anomaly the goat of course delivered a still born baby which was later buried in the ground. Yet, by then heavy crowd flocked to the spot to witness the nature’s wonder.

As per reports, a goat delivered a calf whose face was like a human child though the four legs of the animal is like goats. The incident took place in Naktideul block of Rairakhol area in Sambalpur district.

Here in the Maruadimunda village of Sarapali Panchayat, this mysterious baby goat took birth as a stillborn child in the house of Gobind Mahar, who lives in Mahar Sahi of the village.