Global Security Institute Head Jonathan Granoff conferred with KISS Lifetime Achievement Award

Bhubaneswar: Global Security Institute Head Jonathan Granoff has been awarded the KISS Lifetime Achievement Award. The Award has been conferred on him for his outstanding contribution to world peace, nuclear disarmament and the rule of law. The award was presented by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, founder of KISS and KIIT.

Granoff is an internationally renowned jurist. He has been campaigning for nuclear disarmament worldwide for decades. He has presented his arguments in the US, UK and Canadian parliaments on this issue. Granoff has served as a senior advisor to the World Conference of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates and has held various positions on several international boards. The American Bar Association honored him with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 for his outstanding contribution to the field of law.

Upon receiving the award, Granoff praised KISS. In his speech, he described KISS as an extraordinary institution in the field of education and discipline. He said that he has tried to live in harmony with his conscience all his life. He advised the students to be grateful to KISS and KIIT for shaping their future.

In his speech, Granoff mentioned the Art of Giving led by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, calling it a movement of kindness and love.

KISS and KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta said in his speech that KISS considers itself blessed to have conferred this award on Granoff.

Professor Sharanjit Singh, VC of KISS University, delivered the welcome address. Dr. Prashant Kumar Routray, Registrar of KISS University, proposed the vote of thanks.