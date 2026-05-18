Global Odia Connect: Diaspora Hosts Former Odisha Cabinet Ministers in London

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London/ UK: A special gathering of the Odia diaspora community was organized by OSUK CIC at Chillika Restaurant, London, on 17 May 2026 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM to welcome and interact with two distinguished former Cabinet Ministers of Odisha — Debi Prasad Mishra and Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak.

The event brought together more than 50 members of the Odia diaspora living across the United Kingdom. The gathering served as an important platform to discuss Odisha’s development and the growing role of the global Odia community in contributing towards the state’s future progress.

During the interaction, both leaders shared their valuable experiences and insights on Odisha’s growth, governance, and future opportunities. Discussions focused on how the Odia diaspora can actively participate in the development of Odisha through collaboration in sectors such as agriculture, education, sports, innovation, and cultural exchange between the United Kingdom and Odisha.

The event highlighted the importance of building stronger partnerships between Odisha and the UK to create opportunities for knowledge exchange, investment, youth engagement, and sustainable development initiatives.

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The warm and vibrant gathering was further enriched by authentic Odia cuisine, with delicacies such as Dahi Bara, Mutton Kasha, and traditional fish dishes becoming major attractions for attendees.

Members of the Odia diaspora warmly greeted the distinguished guests and expressed their gratitude for their contributions to society and Odisha’s development over the years.

OSUK CIC thanked all participants and reiterated its commitment to strengthening the connection between the global Odia community and Odisha through meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and cultural engagement.