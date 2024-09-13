Girl’s body found from apartment in Bhubaneswar, live-in partner goes missing; Watch

Bhubaneswar: Body of a girl was reportedly found from an apartment under mysterious circumstances in Khandagiri area of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The deceased girl, identified as Jyotirekha Parida, was staying with her live-in partner after completing her Master of Computer Applications (MCA).

Meanwhile, the live-in partner’s role behind her death is suspected as he went missing from the house ever since Parida was found dead. Even, her family members filed a murder case against him.

Though more details about the incident, either it is a case of suicide or murder, is yet to be known, sources said that both of them are the residents of Ganjam district.

Based on the complaint of Jyotirekha’s family members, a team of cops from the Khandagiri Police station along with a scientific team arrived at the apartment and seized the body.

Police also started an investigation into the matter by sending the body to the hospital for postmortem. A search operation is also initiated to trace her live-in partner.