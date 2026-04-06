Girl student kidnapped from Kendrapara while returning from Coaching Class, rescued in Cuttack, watch

Advertisement

Kendrapara: A girl student was kidnapped from Kendrapara district of Odisha today. Fortunately, she was rescued from Cuttack. Police swung into action, analysed CCTV footages and within no time traced out her. Two persons including the driver of the vehicle in which she had been kidnapped, have been detained.

According to information, today the said college girl student was returning home from Jamunabad Gada under Patakura police station limits in Kendrapara district after her coaching was over. At this time, three youths came in a car, allegedly beat her and allegedly kidnapped her.

After receiving the information about the incident, the police started an investigation. With the help of CCTV, the police chased the vehicle and found it near Cuttack’s Kandarpur.

Police managed to catch two people including the driver, while the other two have absconded.

Advertisement

The motive behind the kidnapping is yet to be ascertained.

Watch the video here: