Girl jumps into Tel River in Subarnapur of Odisha

Sonepur: A girl on Monday morning jumped into the Tel River from the bridge that connects Sonepur and Manumunda in Subarnapur district of Odisha. Police rescued the girl and rushed her to the hospital in a critical condition.

The victim girl has been identified as Pramodini Badi from Sadeipur village, under Baunsuni police station limits in Boudh district.

As per reports, at about 8 o’clock in the morning today the young girl suddenly jumped from the bridge into River Tel. Some fishermen who were fishing in the river back then, immediately informed police about the incident.

On receiving the information, police immediately reached the spot and rescued the girl from water and admitted her to Subarnapur District Head quarter hospital.

Reportedly, as the water level in the river was low, it was easy for the police to fish out the girl from the water. As of now the treatment of the critically injured girl is underway at the hospital.

The reason for which the girl jumped from the River is yet to be ascertained. It has been said that once the girl gains consciousness, everything will be known about the incident.

It is to be noted that in the last few months, several such cases of jumping into the River had been reported from Cuttack districts. However, now similar incidents have started to happen in other districts of Odisha.