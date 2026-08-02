Girl hangs herself after hearing boyfriend’s death due to snake bite in Udala

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Mayurbhanj: Unable to cope with the news of her boyfriend’s death, the girl allegedly hangs herself in Dimgadia village under Udala police limits of Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased has been identified as Devi Singh, daughter of Maheshwar Singh a resident of Nalco of Angul district.

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As per reports, Devi Singh was in love with one Pintu, a native of Udala for past some years. Four days ago, Pintu was bitten by a poisonous snake while he was on his way to work. His girlfriend Devi Singh had received news that he had been admitted to the hospital for treatment. However, after receiving the news of Pintu’s sudden death, Devi Singh lost her mental balance and hanged herself.

On being informed about the incident, the local police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

Later, the police launched an investigation into the matter.