Girl gangraped infront of boyfriend while visiting Fategarh Ram Temple

Nayagarh: A girl was allegedly gangraped by three unidentified miscreants infront of her boyfriend while visiting Fategarh Ram Temple in Nayagarh district recently.

The victim girl along with her boyfriend was reportedly returning home after offering prayers at the Shree Ram Temple in Fategarh on October 20. However, three miscreants waylaid them in the Pithakhai forest, thrashed her boyfriend mercilessly and raped her in turn.

The miscreants also allegedly filmed while gang raping her and made it viral on social media. They also reportedly snatched Rs 4500 from the couple.

The matter came to light today only when the victim filed a complaint at Fategarh Polices station over the incident and demanded the arrest of the miscreants.

Meanwhile speaking about the incident, Khandapada Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bimal Kumar Barik informed that three accused persons have been detained and further probe is underway.