Girl gangraped infront of boyfriend while visiting Fategarh Ram Temple

By Subadh Nayak
girl gangraped in nayagarh

Nayagarh: A girl was allegedly gangraped by three unidentified miscreants infront of her boyfriend while visiting Fategarh Ram Temple in Nayagarh district recently.

The victim girl along with her boyfriend was reportedly returning home after offering prayers at the Shree Ram Temple in Fategarh on October 20. However, three miscreants waylaid them in the Pithakhai forest, thrashed her boyfriend mercilessly and raped her in turn.

The miscreants also allegedly filmed while gang raping her and made it viral on social media. They also reportedly snatched Rs 4500 from the couple.

The matter came to light today only when the victim filed a complaint at Fategarh Polices station over the incident and demanded the arrest of the miscreants.

Meanwhile speaking about the incident, Khandapada Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Bimal Kumar Barik informed that three accused persons have been detained and further probe is underway.

Also Read: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped In Uttar Pradesh By 3 Minor Boys Aged 6, 13 And 16
You might also like

OAVET and OMAVET 2025 online registration begins, check link, eligibility and other…

Cyclone Dana aftermath: All schools to remain closed tomorrow in these districts

Odisha CM hails ASHA worker Sibani Mandal who bravely carried elderly women amid…

Ragging at MKCG in Berhampur! Students keep mum, parents file complaint