Girl dies of burn injuries in Odisha, boyfriend detained

Rourkela: A girl died due to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela of Odisha’s Sundergarh district on Friday.

One Swagatika Nayak of Brahmani Tarang area and her boyfriend Ajay Kumar had on Thursday booked a room at a hotel situated near the Rourkela Station Road.

However, the hotel employees spotted smoke emitting from the room booked by the lovebirds. Suspecting something fishy, they rushed to the room and rescued Swagatika in a critical condition as she had sustained burn injuries. They had admitted her to the government hospital for treatment. However, she breathed her last today.

Meanwhile, the Plantsite Police detained Ajay after the family members of the deceased girl filed a murder case against him alleging that he set Swagatika on fire causing her death.

A scientific team, on the other hand, reached the hotel room and conducted an investigation in the presence of a magistrate.