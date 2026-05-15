Girl dies, couple critical as car falls off bridge in Jajpur

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Jajpur: A girl died and her parents are in critical condition after their car fell off the Khanditara bridge on National Highway 16 under Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur district.

Sources revealed that the deceased has been identified as Srestha Mukharjee, the daughter of Dinadayal Mukharjee and Sampa Mukharjee.

According to reports, the couple was heading from Bhubaneswar to Ghasipura when their vehicle lost control and rammed into the divider then fell off the bridge into the water, resulting in the death of their daughter.

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The passerby immediately informed the Kuakhia police station about the accident. On being informed, the Police along with the fire brigade personnel reached the spot and rescued the car from the water. The girl died in the accident while her parents are in critical condition and have been transferred to the Cuttack hospital for treatment.

The police has seized the car and has sent the body of the girl for postmortem.

Also Read: Two engineering students killed in fatal road accident in Bhubaneswar