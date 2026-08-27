Girl dies after venomous snake bite in Baleshwar ahead of Raksha Bandhan, watch

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Jaleswar: In a tragic incident, a girl died after being bitten by a venomous snake at her home in Baliapal of Baleshwar district of Odisha on the verge of Raksha Bandhan creating shock within the family.

The deceased has been identified as Nandita, the daughter of Bhagwan Pramanik at Bishnupur village.

According to reports, a poisonous snake that had been carried into the locality through flood waters apparently entered their home on either Wednesday night or early morning in Thursday, when Nandita was fast asleep in the house.

Following the snake bite, her family members rushed her to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

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A pall of gloom has been cast in her family especially her two brothers whose world crashed as they were gearing up to celebrate Raksha Bandhan today.

For Nandita’s brothers, the Rakhi will remain untied this year, turning what was supposed to be a day of sibling love into a painful memory of the sister they lost.

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