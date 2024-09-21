Giant python rescued from truck engine in Odisha, WATCH video here

Malkangiri: Snake sightings are common in monsoons, a giant python was rescued from a truck in Malkangiri district of Odisha said reports on Saturday.

According to reports, a huge python was rescued from a truck near the Indian Gas Depot in Malkangiri. The locals got scared after seeing the snake and informed the snake helpline.

Members of the snake helpline reached the spot and rescued the snake from the engine of the truck. Later, the python was handed over to the forest department.

The snake was released in the nearby forest after a health check by the forest department. The weight of the snake is said to be between 10 to 12 kg and its length was 9 feet.

