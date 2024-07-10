Giant Fish Weighing 60 kgs Spotted In Odisha’s Sambalpur

Sambalpur: A giant fish was recently caught in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. According to reports, a group of fishermen caught this fish weighing 60 kgs.

Later, the local fishermen estimated that the fish would be much more than 60 kilograms. Locals were left astounded with the sight of this rare huge fish. The fisherman who caught the fish was unable to pull the net alone so he was helped by as many as four others.

The fish was then sold off at a hotel in the city, said reliable reports in this regard. In local language the fish is called ‘budhiya’ fish.