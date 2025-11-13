Giant crocodile roams Rajnagar farmland for 3rd day, farmers frightened, watch

Advertisement

Rajnagar: A giant crocodile is roaming in the farmlands of Rajnagar in Kendrapara district of Odisha for last three days for which farmers in the area are frightened.

As per information, the farmers are afraid to go to their field for daily work as the crocodile has been sleeping on the field for three days.

The crocodile has been found sleeping near the cornfield near Ghodparia village Chhack on the Kerdagarh-Gopalpur main road in Rajnagar area of ​​Kendrapara district.

It is believed that the crocodile enters nearby canals and ponds at night to feed on fish, returning to this spot to rest during the day. Locals are frightened by the crocodile’s presence, and with many relying on the nearby water bodies for their livelihood, there are concerns about potential risks to human life.

Advertisement

Residents are urging authorities to rescue the crocodile.

Watch the video here: