Getting traffic challan with apk file? Beware, scammers can empty your bank accounts; 4 arrested for apk file fraud

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Bhubaneswar: Are you getting any traffic challan with apk file and that too Regional Transport Office (RTO) mentioned in it? Beware, it is not from your RTO, it is most likely sent from the scammers who can empty your bank accounts as soon as you click on it. One such apk file fraud case has been uncovered by the Commissionerate Police.

As informed by Twin City Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh, the Cyber Crime and Economic Offence Police arrested four persons on charges of looting Rs 7 lakh from one Jaswant, a resident of Mayurbhanj district, who is currently residing in Bhubaneswar.

Jaswant claimed that he received an apk file which mentioned that it was sent by the RTO for payment of traffic challan. Out of anxiety, he clicked on the link to check details of the e-challan. However, as soon as he clicked his mobile phone got hanged and started functioning very slowly.

A couple of days after getting the apk file, Jaswant also received two transaction messages which revealed that a total of Rs 7 lakh (4 lakh and 3 lakh separately) was deducted from his bank account.

After realizing that he fell into the prey of the scammers, Jaswant lodged a complaint at Cyber Crime and Economic Offence. Based on which, police initiated an investigation and busted the fraud case with the arrest of four persons.

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In course of investigation, police got to know that one Mukesh Turi of Jamtara in Jharkhand had sent the apk file and later withdrew Rs 7 lakh from Jaswant’s bank account with the help of three residents of Telangana namely Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Salman and Muhammad Amir.

According to Police Commissioner, Mukesh used to send such apk files to the people while Abbas, Salman and Amir made arrangement of mule bank accounts which they used to transfer the money from the victims’ account. They used to pay Rs 6000 each as commission to the people who used to give them their bank accounts.

After arresting the four persons, police is expected to produce them before the court following completion of the document works.

Meanwhile, police urged people to stay alert and not to click on such suspicious links and give replies to any stranger.