Getting any link or SMS in Subhadra Yojana’s name? Odisha Deputy CM cautions, here’s how you can avoid cyber fraud

Bhubaneswar: Amid the chaos and confusion regarding the Subhadra Yojana, the cyber fraudsters have started to send links and SMSs to people’s phone number with the aim to trap and loot money from them. Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida has cautioned people in this regard.

While speaking in an interview, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the State government has received several reports of cyber fraudsters duping some innocent people in the name of Subhadra Yojana.

She said that the cyber fraudsters are sending links or make phone calls to the people and dupe them. However, the government is not sending any links or making phone calls to any beneficiary of the Subhadra Yojana, she clarified.

Parida advised people not to click on any link or share personal details like OTP, bank details or other things with any caller as the State government is not asking for any of this. She also appealed the people to fill the form online or offline and stay alert as money will be directly credited to their bank accounts.

She also confirmed that the eligible Subhadra beneficiaries who did not get Re 1 in their registered bank accounts during the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) testing on Sunday will also get the money gradually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to launch the Subhadra Yojana at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar tomorrow in the presence of Odisha Chief Minster Mohan Majhi, several Union Ministers, and Ministers of Odisha and others.

Arrangements have been made for lakhs of beneficiaries of Subhadra Yojana to take part in the grand launching event tomorrow.