General Elections 2024: DG level meeting of Naxal-affected states

Bhubaneswar: A high level meeting of DGs took place in Odisha on Monday relation to the Naxal affected states in India, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, Police DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi spoke about the election preparations of Odisha Police. DG level meeting of Naxal-affected states is underway.

DG level, Range SP level meetings have been held in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal. A meeting will be held today with the West Bengal DG soon he added.

Discussions were held on how elections can be conducted with peace and order, especially in Naxal-affected states. Black money, illegal arms smuggling, drug trafficking and distribution of gifts are being monitored Arun Sarangi further added.

Also Read: Commissionerate Police Speaks About General Election Preparations In Cuttack