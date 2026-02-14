Gas tanker overturns near a petrol pump in Angul, Road blocked

Advertisement

Angul: A compressed bio-gas (CBG) tanker overturned near Jarpada Chowk late last night in Angul district. The road near the area was blocked for the safety of people in case of sudden blast as the tanker contains dangerous and flammable gas. Meanwhile, the power supply has also been cut off in the local area for hours due to fear of fire.

The gas tanker was heading from Chhattisgarh towards Angul when the mishap occurred.

On receiving the information, the Jarpada police station immediately reached the spot, blocked both the roads and informed the fire brigade. Two fire brigades have come to guard the vehicle as the tanker contains dangerous and flammable gas.

The CBG technical team has reached the spot and started an investigation.