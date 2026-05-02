Gas cylinder explodes in Kandhamal’s Baliguda, 1 killed, three critical

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Baliguda: An elderly woman was burned alive, and her three sons sustained severe burn injuries after a gas cylinder exploded in their home, triggering a massive blaze in Baliguda of Kandhamal district. The incident occurred in Sutra Bazar sahi under Baliguda police limits.

According to reports, the house caught fire after the cylinder exploded suddenly, resulting in the death of the elderly woman. Three others were also critically injured due to the blast. Meanwhile, the elder son of the woman escaped from the fire.

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The locals rushed to the spot after hearing the sudden blast noise and saw the house was on fire. They immediately informed the Fire Department. On receiving information about the fire, the Fire Department personnel reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

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