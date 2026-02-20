Ganjam: Youth found dead in Chhatrapur, murder suspected, watch

Advertisement

Chhatrapur: A youth was found dead in Chhatrapur in Ganjam district of Odisha today morning. The body was found lying near a chicken shop in the Rekapally Gate in Chhatrapur.

The deceased youth has been identified as R. Raja Rao of Aruguni village under Chhatrapur police station limits.

As per the information received, the locals saw the body today morning lying behind a chicken shop and informed the Chhatrapur police.

After getting information Chhatrapur SDPO and police station officers reached the spot, seized the body and initiated investigation. The scientific team is also cooperating in the investigation.

Information has been received that the murder took place last night. The motive behind the suspected murder is yet to be ascertained.

