Ganjam: Woman critical following attack by ‘Paniki’ chopping instrument by neighbour women

Berhampur: In a shocking incident, a woman was attacked by her neighbour women with ‘paniki’ chopping instrument in Ganjam district of Odisha on Wednesday morning. The incident took place in the Deulapalli village under Purusottampur Police Station limits in the district.

The victim woman has been identified as Kuni Mohanty while it has been alleged that Ganga Mohanty and Maya Mohanty attacked her.

As per reports, Kuni was attacked with ‘Paniki’ chopping instrument by her neighbour early in the morning today.

Following the incident, the victim Kuni Mohanty was admitted to the MKCG Medical College and hospital in Berhampur in a critical condition.

It has been learnt that Kuni was attacked due to past enmity.

It has further been learnt that earlier also she was attacked a few other times by the neighbour women.

After getting information, Purushottampur police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Further probe of the case is underway.