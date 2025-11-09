Ganjam: Two killed as bike hits a passerby in Polasara

Advertisement

Polasara: At least two killed as bike hits a passerby near Khajapalli village under Kabisuryanagar police station in Ganjam district of Odisha. Both the driver of the bike and the passerby has been killed in the accident.

According to sources, the deceased driver has been identified as Mitu Parida of Ranipada village of Polasara and the other dead person is Kasinath Sethi of Batoi Salabana.

Reports have revealed that Mitu Parida was returning after appreaing in a mythological stage play when the incident took place. Mitu parida was rushed to the Polasara hospital in a critical condition where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Kasinath died while receiving treatment at the Kodala community health centre.

On being informed, the Kabisuryanagar police has reached the spot and started investigating the case.