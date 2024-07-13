Ganjam: Miscreant stones man to death, sexually assaults girl in Aska

Berhampur: In a gruesome case of murder a miscreant allegedly stoned a man to death in Ganjam district of Odisha on Saturday. Not only that but he then entered inside the house and sexually assaulted a girl. The incident took place in Aska of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Uday Muni.

As per reports, Uday Muni was sitting on the Verandah of his home in front of his house today afternoon when the miscreant arrived there. While under which condition the miscreant started thrashing the man is yet to be ascertained, it has been learnt that the miscreant then thrashed the man with a stone. He repeatedly assaulted and as a result the man was killed.

The miscreant did not stopped even after killing the man. He then allegedly entered into the house (in front of which the deceased was sitting) and sexually assaulted a girl who was inside the house.

The reason behind the commitment of the crime is yet to be ascertained.

After knowing about the crime, Police rushed to the spot and started investigation.