Ganjam: Man thrashes wife to death, deceased’s brother lodges complaint

Berhampur: A man allegedly thrashed his wife to death in Ganjam district of Odisha recently. The deceased’s brother has lodged a complaint in this regard against his brother-in-law. The incident took place in the Benigouri village under Rambha Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as K Manita Patra.

As per reports, Manita Patra had married K Santosh Patra one year ago. However, as claimed by the deceased’s brother, her sister was being tortured by her in-laws for dowry.

Accordingly, I had brought her to my home, as she was pregnant by two months. Yet, her in-laws did not took her to the hospital. I had repeatedly called them but in vain. Nobody was taking care of my sister though she was pregnant. And her (unborn) child died before s/he could see the world, said the deceased’s brother who has lodged a complaint against his brother-in-law alleging that he has thrashed his sister to death.

After getting the complaint Rambha Police swung into action, initiated action and registered a case. Police have detained the husband while the deceased’s other in-laws are absconding.

Further investigation of the case is underway.