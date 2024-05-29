Ganjam: Man thrashes wife to death, deceased’s brother lodges complaint

Odisha
By Himanshu 0
Ganjam: Man thrashes wife to death

Berhampur: A man allegedly thrashed his wife to death in Ganjam district of Odisha recently. The deceased’s brother has lodged a complaint in this regard against his brother-in-law. The incident took place in the Benigouri village under Rambha Police Station limits in the district.

The deceased has been identified as K Manita Patra.

As per reports, Manita Patra had married K Santosh Patra one year ago. However, as claimed by the deceased’s brother, her sister was being tortured by her in-laws for dowry.

Accordingly, I had brought her to my home, as she was pregnant by two months. Yet, her in-laws did not took her to the hospital. I had repeatedly called them but in vain. Nobody was taking care of my sister though she was pregnant. And her (unborn) child died before s/he could see the world, said the deceased’s brother who has lodged a complaint against his brother-in-law alleging that he has thrashed his sister to death.

After getting the complaint Rambha Police swung into action, initiated action and registered a case. Police have detained the husband while the deceased’s other in-laws are absconding.

Further investigation of the case is underway.

Also read: General Elections 2024: Odisha Police removed 420 offensive posts to check social media misuse

 
Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates
 
Himanshu 6465 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.