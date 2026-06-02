Ganjam Man Dies After Stepping on Bomb While Grazing Pigs

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Digapahandi: In Ganjam district of Odisha, a man died after accidentally stepping on a bomb that had been set to kill wild animals. He was grazing pigs when the incident took place near Mathura village under Sanakhemundi Block of the district.

The deceased has been identified as G. Raja of Bandha Sahi, Malabhananja.

According to the information received, a hand bomb had been planted near a pond in Mathura village. It is suspected that some hunters may have planted a hand grenade to hunt wild animals.

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At that time, Raja was grazing pigs at the spot. He accidentally stepped on the bomb, which exploded, and he sustained critical injuries.

After the blast, locals rushed to the spot, rescued the man and took him to Digapahandi Hospital in critical condition. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. By then, however, he had succumbed to his injuries, and the doctors pronounced him dead.

After receiving information, Digapahandi police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Following the postmortem, the police handed over the body to the family.