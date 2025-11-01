Ganjam: Kalinga Ghati reopens after 46 days after landslide

Advertisement

Ganjam: The Kalinga Ghati Road, a crucial stretch of road connecting Kandhamal and Ganjam districts, has finally reopened after closure due to a landslide. The barricades have been removed from the sides of the road.

As per reports, the ghati road, was closed for over a month by sealing with barricades in Kandhamal district. Now, two-wheelers and light vehicles are plying on it once again.

Although the administration has not officially announced the reopening of the ghati road, light vehicles have started plying on it.

The Kandhamal and Ganjam Collectors are expected to jointly inspect the ghati and officially announce its reopening. While most of the repair work has been completed.

The Ghati was closed due to repeated landslides in the area damaging the National Highway connecting Bhanjanagar and Phulbani and had disrupted movement of vehicles.