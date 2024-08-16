Ganjam Kalinga Ghati murder: Bhanjanagar Police arrested 3 persons

Bhanjanagar: In a big development in the Kalinga Ghati murder case of Odisha, Bhanjanagar Police on Friday arrested three accused persons. The murder had been committed allegedly for suspicion of sorcery.

As per reports, a few days ago some people called Yagnya Pradhan of G Rambha village near Kalinga Ghati in the name of drinking liquour. There they allegedly killed the youth with the help of a ‘gamuchha’.

In this case, today Bhanjanagar Police arrested the main accused Mitu Gouda along with his two accomplishes. It was informed in a press meet by Bhanjanagar SDPO Sujit Kumar Nayak.