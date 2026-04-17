Ganjam: Head master thrashes students with stick, watch viral video

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Berhampur: A video showing a headmaster beating students with a stick inside a school in Ganjam district has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

The incident took place at a high school in the Sanakhemundi area. CCTV footage from the school shows the headmaster, identified as Sanjay Pal, thrashing several students with a stick or cane inside what is supposed to be a punishment-free zone.

The video, now circulating widely, has sparked outrage. Besides giving physical punishment, the headmaster is also accused of abusing students in foul language.

The footage has raised questions over why the headmaster resorted to violence and why a cane was brought into the school premises despite strict guidelines against corporal punishment.

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Following the incident, a complaint has been filed with the District Education Officer and the Child Protection Commission demanding action against the headmaster.

Watch the video here: