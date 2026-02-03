Ganjam: Chanchara village struggles without roads or basic amenities

Advertisement

Polasara: Phone flashlights and wooden cots are the only support during emergencies. This is the daily life story of the residents of Chanchara. While the government spends crores to bring development to tribal areas, this small village in Ganjam district of Odisha remains far away and forgotten.

Located just 20 kilometers from the Polasara town in the Gochabadi panchayat, Chanchara feels completely cut off from the outside world. The village, home to about 25 tribal families, is nestled among hills and forests. However, the lack of a proper road has turned their lives into a constant struggle. The only way in or out of the area is a rocky, potholed path that blocks all developmental efforts.

In medical emergencies, a woven cot becomes the ambulance, carried by villagers over rough, unmotorable terrain. Despite numerous government welfare schemes, very few benefits reach the people here. There are no hospitals or primary healthcare centers. The village also lacks basic educational facilities. The absence of school or Anganwadi center in Chanchara, young children are forced to walk three kilometers on long, difficult roads to reach the nearest school. The physical exhaustion and distance have forced many students to drop out of school entirely.

Advertisement

With no local employment opportunities, locals are forced to migrate to other states as laborers to earn a living. Even for daily needs, villagers must walk three kilometers to the main road to buy groceries and carry the supplies back on their heads.

Recently, Aska MP Anita Subhadarshini visited Chanchara to hear the villagers’ grievances. Due to the poor condition of the roads, having to travel by tractor to reach the village, she has promised the residents that a new road will be constructed to finally connect them to the mainstream.

Also Read: Jajpur: President Droupadi Murmu performs Pindaan in Navigaya