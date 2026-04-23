Ganjam: Businessman Kidnapped, Found Dead Before Ransom Could Be Paid; 9 Detained

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Bermhapur: A businessman was kidnapped seven days ago, found dead before ransom could be paid. As many as 9 persons have been detained in this connection.

A businessman was allegedly kidnapped and then murdered before the money demanded by the kidnappers could be paid to them. The incident took place in Ganjam.

It is being discussed now that 7 teams of Gopalpur police could not save Sudhir. Now, Police are interrogating the 9 detained people in the incident.

As per reports, Gopalpur police station Satya Narayanpur Karapally plot dealer Sudhir Patra was kidnap’s body has been recovered from Rashipankala near Balapanka village under Sorada police station limits 7 days after his disappearance.

His family had filed a complaint with Gopalpur police station about his disappearance after 7 pm last Wednesday. That night, the kidnapper called Sudhir’s wife Rashmita and demanded Rs 2 crore. He threatened to kill him if she informs police about this.

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The police formed 7 teams and started searching. Gopalpur police station was informed about a dead body lying near Rashipankala near Balapanka village under Sorada police station limits.

The family members identified it as Sudhir after seeing the dress, shoes and other belongings. The police have detained nine people on charges of involvement in the murder and are investigating.

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