Ganjam: Body of missing girl found from toilet, murder suspected, watch

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Bhanjangar: A tragic and unexpected turn of events has unfolded in the missing case of a minor girl in Bhanjanagar area of Ganjam district in Odisha.

The body of the minor girl has been found, and allegations have emerged that she was murdered. Further, the role of the deceased’s aunt (maternal uncle’s wife) in the suspected murder is being investigated, and she has been detained by the police.

The incident occurred in Chhamunda village under Jagannathprasad Police station limits.

According to reports, the minor girl had left her house yesterday morning and didn’t return. As the child could not be found despite fanatical search, her maternal uncle then lodged a missing complaint at Jagannathprasad police station.

Later in the night, the girl’s body was found wrapped in polythene with a scar on her neck in an abandoned toilet about 20 meters behind the house.

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The police suspect foul play, and the aunt’s involvement is being probed.

The cause of death will be determined after the autopsy report is released, which is expected today.

After getting information Bhanjanagar police and SDPO reached the spot and initiated investigation. Further probe of the incident is underway.

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