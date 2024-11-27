Ganjam: Beguniapada CDPO trapped by Odisha Vigilance while taking Rs 12,000 bribe

By Himanshu
Ganjam: Beguniapada CDPO trapped by Odisha Vigilance

Berhampur: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt government officials, Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday trapped the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of Beguniapada in Ganjam district.

The accused CDPO has been identified as Sandhyarani Panigrahi.

As per reports, today a short while ago the said CDPO was apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe of Rs. 12000/- (Rupees twelve thousand) from the staff of an Anganwadi Centre (Complainant) at her office at Beguniapada for release of the complainant’s arrear remuneration.

The entire tainted bribe money has been recovered and seized from the possession of the CDPO.

Following the trap, simultaneous house searches are going on at three locations of Sandhya Panigrahi, CDPO from DA angle.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance PS Case No. 20/2024, U/s 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation of the case is in progress against the accused CDPO.

Also read: Odisha Vigilance raids Junior Mining Officer in Keonjhar at 7 locations, know details here
You might also like

KV Singh Deo and BJD’s Prasanna Acharya face off in Odisha Assembly over…

Bhadrak: Audience throw chairs and stop opera mid-way after use of derogatory words…

Cuttack Police catch looters in thrilling movie-style chase in Odisha, watch

Cold storage to be set up in 58 subdivisions of Odisha: Dy CM KV Singh Deo