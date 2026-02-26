Ganjam: Baby born in 108 Ambulance en route to hospital
The rare incident took place in Sanakhemundi area of the district.
Berhampur: A baby was born in 108 Ambulance en route to hospital in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday. The rare incident took place in Sanakhemundi area of the district.
As per the information received, Gajapati district’s Gothakeli village is located on the border of Ganjam district. A pregnant woman in that village was in labour pain. Accordingly, an Ambulance was called and she was taken to the hospital. The 108 ambulance set out from Podamari at 3 am.
On the way to the hospital, the woman experienced severe labor pain. As a result, the ambulance was stopped at one place and the pharmacist in the ambulance with the help of her colleague helped the lady to deliver. A baby born.
Later, the mother and the newborn baby were admitted to the Dengausta Primary Health Center by the 108 ambulance staff.