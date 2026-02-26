Ganjam: Baby born in 108 Ambulance en route to hospital

Advertisement

Berhampur: A baby was born in 108 Ambulance en route to hospital in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday. The rare incident took place in Sanakhemundi area of ​​the district.

As per the information received, Gajapati district’s Gothakeli village is located on the border of Ganjam district. A pregnant woman in that village was in labour pain. Accordingly, an Ambulance was called and she was taken to the hospital. The 108 ambulance set out from Podamari at 3 am.



On the way to the hospital, the woman experienced severe labor pain. As a result, the ambulance was stopped at one place and the pharmacist in the ambulance with the help of her colleague helped the lady to deliver. A baby born.

Later, the mother and the newborn baby were admitted to the Dengausta Primary Health Center by the 108 ambulance staff.