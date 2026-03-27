Ganjam: Assistant Engineer Panchu Behera arrested by Odisha Vigilance in DA case

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Bhanjanagar: Odisha Vigilance arrested Assistant Engineer Panchu Behera, posted as SDO at DAHA Irrigation Sub-Division, Bhanjanagar Irrigation Division, Ganjam district, for possessing disproportionate assets worth crores.

The searches conducted on his properties revealed a multi-storeyed building in Berhampur, 5 valuable plots, Rs 18.90 lakh in cash, deposits worth Rs 90 lakh, 568 grams of gold, an Ajax Argo 4300 concrete mixer machine worth Rs 57 lakh, and a Hyundai Excavator machine worth Rs 37 lakh, among other assets.

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Behera, who couldn’t satisfactorily account for these assets, will be produced before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

A case (Berhampur Vigilance PS case No. 03/2026) has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, and investigations are ongoing.

Also read: DAHA Irrigation SDO lands in Vigilance net over disproportionate assets allegations