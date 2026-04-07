Ganjam: 2 minor girls die after drowning in pond

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Digapahandi: In a tragic incident, at least two minor girls drowned in a pond in the Ganjam district of Odisha on Tuesday. The incident took place in the Patanda village in Kushapada Panchayat under Digapahandi block of the district.

As per the information received, the two friends, who were students of seventh standard, had gone to take bathe in a pond near the village. At this time, one of them somehow drowned in the pond water. Seeing this the other girl tried to save her friend but instead of saving him, she also drowned.

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The locals rushed to the pond and rescued one of the girls from the water while they could not trace out the other one. Accordingly, within no time the Fire Services Department was alerted and the fire fighters rushed to the scene and rescued the other girl with the help of the locals. Then both the girls were rushed to the Digapahandi hospital but the doctors there declared both of them dead.

A pall of gloom has descended over the village following the news of the two friends’ death, with many villagers bursting into tears, overcome with grief for the minor girls.