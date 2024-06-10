Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh seized in Koraput, 2 held

Koraput: Ganja worth Rs 40 lakh was seized by Machkund police in Koraput district while being smuggled by two persons in two separate vehicles on Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manoj Oram and Mohammad Sarfaraj (20) of Jharsuguda district.

Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of the contraband, a special team led by Sub-inspector Gobinda Chandra Hansdah waylaid a TATA Indigo eCS bearing registration number OD15B5571, and a Hyundai Santro car with OR05Z2113 registration number at Tusuba village under Machkund police station limits.

During inspection of the cars, police found out 18 tinsel plastic bags containing ganja weighing 409 kg and 600 grams from both the cars and seized it. Cops also seized a smartphone and a keypad phone from the possession of Sarfaraj and Oram.

Police forwarded the two accused persons to the court after their arrest and initiated an investigation into the matter.

